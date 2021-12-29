Get your mobile phones out and follow that Hippo!

Tracey Merrick from Walsall has a go at the new Hippo Art Trail

It is part of a new explorer app 'The Hidden Hippo' aimed at helping residents rediscover Walsall's Town Centre.

The art has been created in collaboration with local artists and is revealed by an Augmented Reality (AR) app.

Twenty location across the town centre will feature a re-imagined version of the Hippo, designed to camouflage into the surroundings.

The stone Hippo, which now lives outside the archives office

peaking about the trail, Deputy Leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Adrian Andrew said: "The Hippo has a place in the hearts of Walsall folk and for many years was a meeting point for friends.

"This trail uses the latest technology to add a new dimension that encourages people to explore the Town Centre with the intention of benefitting local businesses."

In the days before mobile phones, the Hippo used to be a meeting point for Walsall residents.

In 2015, the iconic sculpture found a new home outside Walsall Central Library.

Mellissa Dubovecka, from Walsall, discovers the Hippo hidden in a blue sign outside the Council House.

Over the years, thousands of visitors have posed for pictures with the statue.

Funding for the project has come from the EU and Walsall Council Build Back Better fund and is supported by Lord Wei and associates.

The idea has been developed by Urban Futures and delivered with local partners Urban Hax.