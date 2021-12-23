The Griffin

The statute of a Griffin or Gryphon was made by Tamworth company Gibbs and Canning Limited back in the 1880s.

The impressive beast statue is one of a number that were created to decorate the external walls of the Natural History Museum in London, designed by the architect Sir Alfred Waterhouse.

This Griffin never made it onto the building itself due to the process of firing terracotta, extras were made to allow for any loss or damage in production, transport, or installation.

The statue is made of terracotta from local clay, a by-product of the coal extracted in the Glascote area of Tamworth. It is mostly hollow inside but still weighs a substantial amount even without the base plinth.

The beast was originally moulded and fired in two halves and stored in two separate pieces. Thanks to the government Cultural Recovery Fund, along with a contribution from the Friends of Tamworth Castle, specialist restoration was able to take place to ensure it can be displayed in the castle courtyard.

Following the closure of Gibbs and Canning in the 1970s, the Griffin has been housed in Tamworth Castle’s off-site museum store, along with a number of the other terracotta samples, some of which can now be seen on the new castle collections digital website.

Tamworth Castle was able to preserve samples of the terracotta, as well as the business records of Gibbs and Canning when the company closed in the 1970s. These records are held in the castle collection archives.

The Griffin pieces were transported to a conservation company in Surrey earlier this year, and the fantastic cleaning and restoration work was carried out by Kathryn Oliver, the stone conservator working at Richard Rogers Conservation Ltd in Surrey.

The Griffin being installed

Richard Rogers, the director of the conservation company, was on site at Tamworth Castle for the installation in the courtyard, working with K Pak Ltd, Fine Art Services who transported and lifted the Griffin into position, a challenging undertaking considering the access to the castle.

Richard said: “It has been a conservation challenge conserving and joining the fractured sections back together. Each piece was carefully drilled and stainless steel dowels inserted into the breaks, ready for the piece to be re assembled and bonded into position.

“The repairs were carefully filled and toned to match the surrounding terracotta. We are delighted with how amazing the Griffin looks.”

The statue will have an official launch in the New Year once all the final base pieces and protection barriers are in place.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “During the past year we have seen many of the council’s exciting plans for Tamworth Castle taking shape as we work on developing it even further as a major tourist attraction for the town and celebrate our rich heritage.

“We are delighted that we have been able to have this beast of a statue placed in the castle courtyard for visitors to see when they arrive to tour our ancient monument.

“The Griffin may look familiar to some if you are a fan of the film ‘Paddington 2’. A similar beast is seen during the scene where Mr Brown, played by actor Hugh Bonneville, appears to make his way across the outside of the Natural History Museum building to rescue Paddington from the taxidermist.