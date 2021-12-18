Full steam ahead for Severn Valley Railway with £1m for Covid recovery

A steam locomotive on the Severn Valley Railway in Bewdley PABEST.A steam locomotive on the Severn Valley Railway in Bewdley, Worcestershire. PA photo. Picture date Sunday October 18 2020. WEATHER Autumn. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire..

The railway is one of nearly 140 heritage organisations to benefit from a share of £15.5 million in the latest round of grants.

Mike Ball, chairman of the Severn Valley Railway, said: “We are delighted to receive a grant of this significance. It is an acknowledgement of the importance of the Severn Valley Railway as one of the largest heritage railways in the country and one of the region’s leading tourist attractions.

“The funding will make a huge difference to our recovery, and will allow us to plan positively for 2022, retaining our vital heritage railway skills and supporting our operational programme as we work towards operating normally and sustainably from April 2022.”

Helen Smith, SVR’s managing director, said: “The last 20 months have been some of the most difficult in the Railway’s history.”

“We have suffered huge losses. Without the support we have received from the DCMS Cultural Recovery Fund, we may not have survived.”

The railway, which runs between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth, has received a grant of £1,012,900 to help the organisation recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The grant will fund salaries and running costs from October 1 to January 31 next year, to help with the recovery from the loss of income caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Nigel Huddleston, heritage minister, said: “I’m delighted that this vital funding from our unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund is giving so many brilliant heritage organisations a helping hand this winter. I want everyone to enjoy what our fascinating and diverse heritage has to offer and with this money we’re safeguarding these organisations for generations to come.”