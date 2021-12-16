NEC offers festive fun for all the family

Winter Funland at the NEC

Winter Funland is officially the UK’s largest indoor funfair and covers 26,000 square foot ensuring there is plenty of space for families to have lots of festive fun in an indoor, warm and socially distanced environment.

It will run until Sunday, January 2 and the Christmas extravaganza runs across four massive spaces and also includes performances from the FMX Motor Cross Team, who will be staging a spectacular bike show including the dare devils performing stunts, tricks and flying through the air.

In addition, Winter Funland has festive food and drink, mischievous elves popping up all over the place and even the chance to meet with Father Christmas himself, at Santa’s Grotto.

Glen Ramsden, Winter Funland Birmingham event manager, said: “We are so pleased to be open and we received some fantastic feedback from our guests who attended a VIP night.

"If families are looking for a magical time this Christmas and to make memories, then they really should visit Winter Funland as we really do have something for all the family to enjoy.”

Families can enjoy unlimited time on the rides which includes traditional carousels to Helter Skelters and family favourite, the Dodgems.

The skating rink is perfect for all pro-skaters or those wobbling along with the help of one of the penguins, and the circus is pure entertainment with clowns and acrobats galore.

There are a range of daytime and early evening sessions available. Tickets cost £23.50 each, or £89 for a family of four, plus a booking fee.

Children under three and carers go free but still need tickets.

Grotto visits are £10 per family and must be prebooked, along with discounted parking when purchasing tickets.

Tickets include everything apart from a visit and present from Santa, photo opportunities and refreshments.