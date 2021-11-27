Festive magic at Blists Hill Victorian Town

Christmas at Blists Hill

"Yes of course it is, look how magical this grotto is."

Santa has set up camp in his sparkly winter wonderland in the middle of Coalbrookdale – and it might just be the best one yet.

It is a sight to behold as you enter the grotto, which is decked with thousands of lights, a sleigh, reindeers, teddy bears and Christmas trees a-plenty.

Each family takes a bench with the main man in red sitting in the centre as he calls each group up one by one.

It's laid back, fun and not too intense, which can be off-putting for some little ones. And luckily, there are enough Paw Patrol Lookout Towers to go around for everyone this year...phew!

This is just a part of the festivities that are taking place across the Ironbridge Gorge, thanks to the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

The iconic World Heritage site is lit up with all the sparkle needed to make you feel that warm festive glow.

The centrepiece is Victorian Christmas at Blists Hill Victorian Town. It's a short drive-away from the grotto in Coalbrookdale and easy to find.

The open-air museum has been transformed into what can only be described as a Christmas card scene.

A real highlight is the ice-rink, with 30-minutes slots available throughout the season. It's fun and well organised and best followed up by a portion of the famous Fish and Chips at the pub.

The museum's streets are decorated in traditional Victorian style, with festive food and drink available to buy and shops filled with unusual gift ideas.

Christmas in the Ironbridge Gorge is spectacularly festive, sparkly and magical and well worth a visit, especially for excitable little ones.