Hartlebury Castle welcomes return of Christmas festivities

Hartlebury Castle

Operators of Hartlebury Castle are hosting the return of its popular Christmas at the Castle weekend on December 4 and 5.

Visitors can explore the site off the B4193 Hartlebury Road near Kidderminster where there will be an elf trail, crafts and greeting card activities, write a letter to Father Christmas. There will be balloon modelling, juggling and family-friendly theatre performance ‘The Reindeer Sisters’, and handbell ringers throughout the weekend.

On the Saturday at 6pm The Ronnies will be performing in the carriage circle and for the first time the castle will be illuminated in coloured lights and craft stalls will be open. Tickets cost £9.50 plus booking fee.

In addition, the Sunday programme will include the Wilden Choir.

The elf trail and decorations will be open throughout next month for visitors to enjoy.

No booking is required for the daytime events and normal whole site admission fees apply.

Hartlebury Castle's events and visitor services office Pippa Ashmore says: "We’re delighted to be welcoming families back to the castle for the festive season. Christmas at the Castle is a wonderful weekend, which is always popular and a great way to start December in anticipation for the big day."