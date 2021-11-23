Three Midland parks named in the public's top ten best places

By Deborah HardimanLichfieldAttractionsPublished:

Three of the region's award-winning parks have been named in a top ten list of favourite places to visit.

National Memorial Arboretum
National Memorial Arboretum

The National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire, and Warley Woods, in Smethwick, and Telford Town Park, in Telford, were voted for by the public in the People’s Choice Awards organised by the Green Flag Award scheme.

National Memorial Arboretum

International Green Flag Award Manager Paul Todd said: “Congratulations to our ten worthy winners. The Green Flag Award includes some of the country’s best-known and iconic parks as well as community green spaces and university campuses.

Warley Woods

“To be voted one of the nation’s favourite parks is a real achievement and testament to all the hard work done by the thousands of parks staff and volunteers up and down the country who work tirelessly to make their parks fantastic places that everyone can enjoy.”

Telford Town Park

The winners were announced at a special online ceremony organised by Keep Britain Tidy.

Attractions
Entertainment
Sandwell entertainment
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News