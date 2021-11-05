Head to Staffordshire for a North Pole Adventure

Christmas at the National Adventure Farm

More than 14,000 visitors experience the North Pole Adventure each year at the National Forest Adventure Farm, near Burton, which this year has extended opening hours to keep up with demand.

The interactive experience takes in the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas in a magical journey to the North Pole, as families find themselves transported through a portal to Father Christmas’ hometown.

Families can experience many festive activities at the North Pole including exploring a Victorian High Street complete with sweet shop and pub.

In addition, the Elves need the children’s help sorting parcels and fixing the toy machine and families can sing festive songs with Silvermist and reindeer.

You can also meet the interactive talking Polar Bear under the Northern Lights, decorate gingerbread with Mother Christmas and, of course, meet Father Christmas himself.

Owners Ivor and Tom Robinson have created the ultimate Christmas experience carefully recreating every detail of the traditional festive celebration at the North Pole.

“It’s wonderful to open the North Pole Adventure again this year and welcome families to enjoy the magic of Christmas,” said Ivor.

“We all know Christmas is such a magical time of year and we know the North Pole Adventure offers an experience that really captures the essence of Christmas spirit at the farm and creates special memories for all the family for many years to come.”

The North Pole Adventure opens on Saturday 27th November and will run on selected dates all the way up to 24th December.

Tickets start from £24 for children and £14 for adults and include entrance to the Adventure Farm all day, as well as the 1hour and 45 minute fully immersive Christmas trip to the North Pole.