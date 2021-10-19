Santa is welcoming you to Tamworth Castle

Santa will be joined by his two elves, Jingle and Jangle, to entertain children in the Great Hall at the brand-new Christmas Experience, which will be held on December 11-12 and 18-19 between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now and people are being asked to pick them up as soon as possible because it’s guaranteed to sell out fast. Tickets are priced £16.95 for children and £10 adults.

Visitors will be welcomed to the Castle by a guide, who will lead the group around the building and through the festive decorated rooms. Children will be given the opportunity to write a letter to Father Christmas before meeting the man himself in the Great Hall.

A festive show will be performed including appearances from Jingle and Jangle, Santa’s mischievous elves and the even finishes with all children receiving a special gift.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to announce our brand-new Christmas Experience at Tamworth Castle.

“Following last year’s cancellation of our Christmas events due to the pandemic, it is very exciting to be able to open our castle gates to Father Christmas and welcome families to join us with our celebrations.

“This new event offers a tour of the iconic castle rooms, before being entertained by Santa and his elves in our stunning Great Hall.

“Make sure you are all on the good list and you will receive a special gift from Santa!”