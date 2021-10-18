Pick your own pumpkin at Penkridge farm

Giving people the chance to 'pick your own' pumpkins, with a variety of pumpkins over 12 acres, (left) Richard Bower, and (right) Ray Bower, at Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge

There are literally thousands of different shapes and sizes to choose from at Lower Drayton Farm.

The Bower family, who own the 650-acre farm, this year decided to increase the harvest and planted out 80,000 pumpkins on a 12-acre plot.

Up to to October 31 visitors will be invited to view the harvest and pick-their-own pumpkins for £7 per person.

They will also be able to carve them on site in a marquee.

During their stay, from when the gates open at 10am until 3.30pm for the last entry, people will also be able to harvest carrots and sweetcorn to take home as part of the price.

Richard Bower, a 35-year-old director of the farm, said: "We have been growing pumpkins for five years and last year had a crop of about 30,000 on five acres.

"This year we have had our best crop ever although we planted two weeks late because it was so wet at the end of May.

"Because of the popularity of the pick-your-own event and demand we plan to plant even more pumpkins on 20 acres next year which should bring in a harvest of more than 100,000.

"For many people being able to pick their own vegetables reminds them of when agriculture was not so focussed on the use of machinery and school holidays were planned to revolve around the harvest calendar.

"During the pick-your-own event we expect to be very busy with people seeking to come along and enjoy the countryside but we would ask them to dress appropriately for being outdoors and wherever possible to book online via the lowerdraytonfarm.co.uk website.

"Visitors will be able to enjoy refreshments provided by caterers who have used some of the pumpkins to make cakes and soup.