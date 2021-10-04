All the fun of the fair at Himley

By Thomas ParkesDudleyAttractionsPublished:

Crowds of people have flocked to a artisan food and craft market to get their hands on some tasty treats in the Black Country.

With bags of goodies from a new artisan food and craft market, event organiser Tracey Barker, of Staffordshire, at Himley Hall and Park, Himley
Visitors took to the courtyard and lawns outside Himley Hall, near Wombourne, to snap up delicious cheeses and homemade bread.

And the event also featured craft beer, doughnuts, gin and liquors, pickles sauces, jams and pies featured along with craft stalls.

Hand-crafted jewellery, skincare products, bath bombs, candles, soap, specialised dog treats and other items were on show.

It saw crowds of people flock to Sunday's event, which boasted 40 different stalls, despite the mix of sunshine and heavy showers.

A similar event will be held at the venue on November 20.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

