All the fun of the fair at Himley

With bags of goodies from a new artisan food and craft market, event organiser Tracey Barker, of Staffordshire, at Himley Hall and Park, Himley

Visitors took to the courtyard and lawns outside Himley Hall, near Wombourne, to snap up delicious cheeses and homemade bread.

And the event also featured craft beer, doughnuts, gin and liquors, pickles sauces, jams and pies featured along with craft stalls.

Hand-crafted jewellery, skincare products, bath bombs, candles, soap, specialised dog treats and other items were on show.

It saw crowds of people flock to Sunday's event, which boasted 40 different stalls, despite the mix of sunshine and heavy showers.