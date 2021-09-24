Staffordshire Wildlife Trust launches 'Wildlings' play at Trentham Gardens

Trentham Gardens

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust is launching its popular Wildlings sessions for youngsters at Trentham Gardens.

The sessions are aimed at children, aged six months to five-years-old. Activities include mud kitchens, swinging in hammocks, bug hunting, campfires and natural crafts.

The trust's Wildchild officer Susan Koszak said: “Wildlings is a play group with an outdoor twist. It has proved really popular since launching a few years ago and we’re really excited to expand the sessions. We’re really pleased to be running the sessions at such a well-known and popular venue.

"Parents or carers must attend the sessions with their child, but are encouraged to take a step back and observe their youngsters in the wild.

“We’re really looking forward to sharing these fun filled sessions with families in the area. We play whatever the weather and it’s a wonderful opportunity for little ones to explore the great outdoors."

Trentham Estate head of estate Carol Adams added: “Connecting with nature and the environment is really important for the health and wellbeing of our youngsters and we look forward to welcoming our partners from Staffordshire Wildlife Trust and the Wildlings to the Trentham Estate.”