Can you hear it...extra Polar Express tickets on sale

Extra tickets for the festive Polar Express are available at a heritage railway which will be operating the service for the first time.

Churnet Valley Railway

Churnet Valley Railway, in Staffordshire, has been offered more journey times after quickly becoming selling out seats earlier this year.

The train will be running on selected dates between November 26 and December 2 with a cast of favourite charcacters based on the 2004 Hollywood animation hit starring Tom Hanks which tells the story of a boy who embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole.

Churnet's events manager Jack Ilczyszyn says: “We are delighted to have extra capacity for the event.

“This year we have many surprises in store. Families missed out - last year, so this year we are really going to town, … well to the North Pole to be more precise."

The railway has extra mince pies, hot chocolate and sherry on order for refreshments. Prices start from £24.95 per person dependent on date day of travel.

The Polar Express rides are licensed by Rail Events Inc. on behalf of Warner Bros.

