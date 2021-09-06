'Best of British' fireworks show coming to Staffordshire's Drayton Manor Park

Drayton Manor Park

Last year’s show was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Staffordshire attraction said it will be returning in style with a special 'Best of British’ theme to celebrate overcoming the worst of the crisis.

The Brit-tastic Fireworks Extravaganza will be held on October 29 and 30 and will feature a fireworks and laser display which will be presented with an upbeat soundtrack iconic British music.

Tickets are now on sale for the show which will allow guests to use the park’s more than 100 rides and other attractions including the 15-acre zoo, Thomas Land, Rides in the Dark, plus the new nautical Adventure Cove area and street entertainment.

Drayton manor's managing director William Bryan said: “After a challenging 18 months we’re absolutely delighted to be announcing the return of our Fireworks Extravaganza.

“The mesmerising event is one of the biggest displays in the Midlands and has always been a firm favourite for families across the UK, so we’re pleased to say we’ll be back with a big bang.

“This year’s event is inspired by the best of British – and the pride of our nation as we have pulled through difficult times. We look forward to welcoming theme park fans to celebrate a Brit-tastic evening with us this October.”