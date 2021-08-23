Stepping back in time for 1940s weekend

George Homer and Carole Davies

They happily tucked into Spam sandwiches as the clocks were turned back in time and the music being played was from a bygone era.

The two-day event proved a major success with nearly 1,000 visitors passing through the doors.

Liam Wesson, main organiser of the weekend event, said: "The railway was host to entertainers such as singers Kevin Mack, Laura Bill, Lauren Lee Hirst and Kyle Evans, who appeared as George Formby.

"We also had entertainment from Amanda Beaumont, The Bluebird Belles, and Ruth and Liam, who all performed on three stages across the entire site.

"The railway was buzzing with a fantastic array of re-enactors, stall holders, thanks to our friends at Chase Handmade.

Entertainers Amanda Beaumont and Kevin Mack

Andy and Sienna Phillips with Felicity Woodcock

"There was a lot for visitors to see as well as the vintage vehicles on display.

"Every train was full throughout the weekend.

"Despite the weather on the Saturday, everyone was still smiling and really enjoyed themselves.

"The ration menu included spam sandwiches which were also well received by visitors to The Sidings tea room.

"Overall it was a fantastic weekend with people having fun and many casting their minds back to the 1940s."