Twycross at Twilight

The brand-new Twycross Zoo at Twilight events, taking place on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 August, will invite guests to explore the Zoo in a whole new light, complete with mouth-watering cocktails, a pop-up gin bar, music, and much more.

As the sun begins to set and the evening draws in, guests will have the chance to experience the Zoo after-hours, exploring acres upon acres of wildlife and discovering over 500 animals from 125 species.

Whilst some animals start to bed in, for others the night is just beginning, giving visitors the opportunity to witness the unique behaviour of some of the zoo’s most well-loved inhabitants like never before.

Tickets cost £25 per person which includes entry to the Zoo, as well as the choice of a delicious dinner to enjoy as the sun goes down.

Visitors to Twycross Zoo can discover some of the world’s most endangered species and learn more about the Zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts to protect and preserve them.

Twycross Zoo is also the only zoo in the UK to house all four great apes - gorilla, orang utan, chimpanzee and bonobo.