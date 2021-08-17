Archery experience at Bear Grylls Adventure really hits the target – unlike me!

Taking part in Archery at Bear Grylls Adventure

Picture me, Bear Grylls style, in the wilderness, hungry, wearing a bandana with a bow and arrows in hand, hunting for food.

Got the image in your head? Yes? You can drift back off the sleep and rest easy now. I'm no threat.

Not that I'd ever have that killer instinct but it's fair to say, in such a scenario where it was survival of the fittest, two in ten animals, at best, might have a marginal concern.

Having been given the chance to test out my archery skills at Bear Grylls Adventure, Resorts World, Birmingham, my efforts were erratic to say the least.

A report would surely have read 'could do better!'

Sure, I did have my moments, even hitting the bullseye on a couple of occasions.

But, I was certainly more hit, than miss.

And, yet, while my efforts might have been up and down like a yo-yo, did it deter me? Not one bit!

The entire 45-minute session proved to be great fun, from the briefing to getting onto the indoor range.

I don't just speak for myself in that.

As someone who loved watching films with Robin Hood and his Merry Men, firing their arrows in Sherwood Forest, I was inevitably going to be drawn to the challenge.

Eleanor, aged 9, at the archery

But my nine-year-old daughter Eleanor and partner Amy also had a brilliant time, enjoying the interaction with the friendly, motivating and knowledgeable staff.

Our main instructor gave us plenty of advice – in a relaxed way – which, by the end, had enabled us all to up our game.

After an initial few attempts, we took part in a series of challenges and got so engrossed in them that the session seemed to fly by.

It gave me a real eye opener into how mentally and physically strong the archers on Team GB, heading to Tokyo, really are.

Those at the very top of the sport must have incredible focus and, by the end of it, physically, my arm was aching. That, in part, was because I tended to tense up my shoulders while pulling back the string.

On the occasions I was able to properly relax, it made a huge difference to the outcome when I released the arrow.

Those that did hit the target left me with a great feeling of achievement and definitely an eagerness to try the sport again.

Receiving tips on archery

The great thing about the Bear Grylls Adventure is that, away from the archery, there are so many other ways to develop or hone your survival skills.

Approaching the attraction, you are immediately greeted by the challenge of the High Ropes, something that proved a big hit with people during our visit.

You can take part in climbing, i-flying, shark diving, shooting, snorkelling and there are even Escape Rooms to test your ingenuity.

And there's an opportunity for all who visit to try out the assault course. As a young participant on this, Eleanor found a couple of parts too challenging but staff – who I can't speak highly enough of – were really encouraging and supportive.

When she got to the end, pinned to the wall was a sign saying 'Never Give Up'.

Such motivational messages, throughout the centre, meant we left at the end feeling positive and upbeat.

Tokyo 2020 has come a little too late for me now but, hey, Paris 2024 is not too far away. Maybe a few more lessons and there might still be hope yet.

Although, to those animals in the wilderness, again, don't get too worried.

A 45-minute archery session, inclusive of expert tuition and use of equipment costs from £20pp. Children must be aged 8 or over.

Advanced booking is advised. To book online and save up to 20%, please visit www.beargryllsadventure.com/tickets/

For opening hours, please visit: www.beargryllsadventure.com/plan-your-visit/before-you-visit/opening-hours/