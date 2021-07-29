Attraction visitors set to arrive 1950s style

Severn Valley double decker

Dudmaston Hall, a National Trust property, will be operating the service in partnership with Severn Valley Railway and Wyvern Omnibus. The vintage bus service will run on Tuesdays during August from Bridgnorth Station to the Shropshire hall.

The 1950s double decker will transport passengers who have booked as part of their steam railway journey and walk-on passengers if there are seats available.

The stable yard and clock tower at Dudmaston, Shropshire

Dudmaston's programming and partnerships officer Helen Neate said: “It’s great to offer such a stylish transport link between Dudmaston and Bridgnorth. I hope that passengers enjoy their time with us at Dudmaston and choose to explore our lovely local town, its shop and cafes after their return journey to the station.”

Tickets cost £5 per person. The driver will accept cash payment on the day from walk-on passengers.

Entry to Dudmaston Hall is free for National Trust members and under fives. There is a five per cent discount on admission prices for non-members who arrive on the vintage bus service.