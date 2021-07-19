The new playground is nearing completion

Designed by national contractor, Wicksteed, the new playground will be revealed to families very soon, which includes equipment for youngsters aged three to 14.

Children will be able to play the day away on a huge variety of swings, slides, seesaws, towers, roundabouts, climbing frames, climbing walls, monkey bars, trim trails, action spinners, buddy board, tee pees and loads more.

The new playground also has a much bigger focus on inclusivity with many elements that can be enjoyed by children of all abilities.

This includes a wheelchair accessible roundabout, supported swing seats, wheelchair access ramps and a variety of sensory play boards, including human-powered kinetic energy play panels.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We know how much families are looking forward to the opening of this brand-new play area, especially during this summer and although the contractors have experienced delays with the delivery of materials and the impact of the pandemic, they are still progressing for completion this summer.

“The new design from Wicksteed has something to offer all children, including those with additional needs or disabilities. We also wanted to make as much use of the space as possible and the new layout packs in loads of swings, slides, climbing frames and other multi-use equipment, so more children can enjoy the park at one time.