All the fun of the fair - and much more - at Walsall Town Show

Anthony Harris from Pat Collins Fun Fairs, they organise the event with the council.

Thrill-seekers will be able to test out exciting new dodgems as well as all the favourite Pat Collins fair rides and rock to a packed line-up of bands at the three-day event.

Organisers have also arranged an arena programme including a motorbike stunt team with thrilling multi-twist ramp jumps to entertain all ages.

The show at Broadway North will open with the Fun Fair on August 20, from noon to 9pm.

Live music and the arena shows will also take place on August 21 and August 22, from noon to 9pm.

Bands lined up to play the show include the Artificial Monkeys, Blury and AKA Noel Gallager, Pearl Scam, The Brightside, Some Might Say Oasis Tribute, Pure Bon Jovi, The Zeppelins, The Ultimate Rock Covers Band and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers UK.

Elleray Harris, marketing manager for Pat Collins Funfair, said: “We are a Walsall family business and we are thrilled to put on a packed line up at this year’s Walsall Town Show, with support from Walsall Council.

“We can’t wait to welcome families back after the past year and a half when it has been tough on everyone.

“We also want to reassure visitors that we will make sure the show continues with Covid-19 secure measures including hand santiser and regular cleaning as well as the use of tokens.

“Most of all though we want families to come along and enjoy the huge variety of quality entertainment on offer as it is going to be a great weekend of fun and all on the doorstep for Walsall residents,” added Elleray.

“Visitors can expect all the traditional family thrills and rides from the whizzing waltzers and the daring dodgems to the colourful carousel and speeding sizzler.”

Tokens can be bought through the website Pat Collins Fun Fairs website.