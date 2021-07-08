The Staffordshire attraction offering dinosaurs, The Wurzels and a Little Mix tribute this summer

There's dinosaur fun to be had in Staffordshire

The National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, near Burton, is launching its family-focussed Dino Summer event later this month.

And a series of six outdoor Sounds of Summer live music nights will also offer visitors of all ages the chance to enjoy live entertainment while the evening sun fades.

As part of Dino Summer, visitors will meet the farm’s latest interactive dinosaurs from triceratops to T-Rex or take on the dino themed maize maze as the Staffordshire farm park plays host to a summer of dinosaurs.

Running from Saturday, July 17 to Wednesday, September 1, young explorers can also take part in an interactive show to learn how to train a dinosaur.

Sounds of Summer is a first for the farm attraction and sees six summer evenings featuring different a range of artists from lively pop and 80s classics to West Country chart toppers The Wurzels, all staged in a rural setting.

As part of the National Forest Adventure Farm’s commitment to bringing family and friends together, these unique outdoor events will allow guests to soak up a festival atmosphere as they unwind in the country air to an evening of live music.

Tom Robinson, who owns the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Ivor and whose family has been farming in their current location in Tatenhill, Staffordshire for over 50 years, said the whole team were excited to continue to help families to make special memories throughout the summer holidays.

He said: “Each year we are passionate about helping to bring friends and families together through unique rural experiences.

"This summer will be no different and we are bringing back our most popular Dino Summer event with interactive shows and giant dinosaur friends offering families the chance to meet and explore the fantastic world of T-Rex, Triceratops and other dinosaur favourites."

Dinosaur fun in Burton

“Our new evening outdoor live entertainment events will bring a festival feel to the farm and allow families and groups of friends to relax in the countryside while enjoying great street foods, drink and live music.

"We are excited to be able to bring together such an eclectic mix of musical tastes providing an evening of live music on each of the six nights, with the stage placed on a natural slope to allow a great view for our guests.”

“Summer is such a great time for families to make and share unique memories together and we are excited to launch this year’s summer events which have something for everyone.”

Dino Summer will run every day from Saturday, July 17 to Wednesday, September 1 from 9.30am to 5.30pm. Tickets start from £14.99. Guests are asked to pre-book a time slot for the indoor play area at the time of booking.

Live music event Sounds of Summer will kick off on Saturday, July 31 with The Barricade Boys – A Night at the Musicals, followed by Disco Inferno and a night of 1970’s floor fillers on Saturday, August 7.

The Best of Queen is on Saturday, August 14, West Country chart toppers The Wurzels – known for their number one hit The Combine Harvester play on Saturday, August 21, followed by Sounds of the 80s with The Zoots on Friday, August before finishing with a tribute to pop stars Little Mix on Saturday, August 28, with We Love Little Mix.

Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start. Festival street foods including wood fired pizzas, fish and chips and grill are all available as well as a licensed bar. Tickets cost £18 with a gazebo upgrade at £40 for a maximum of 6 people to include a gazebo and picnic table.