Fun at Drayton Manor

Ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, Drayton Manor Park in Tamworth is inviting military personnel into the park free of charge as a special thank you for their hard work and dedication.

Serving and ex-serving personnel will simply have to bring a form of military or veteran photo identification along with them on any day of the year to claim their free day pass to the park.

Drayton Manor Park, home to Europe’s only Thomas Land, has over 100 rides and attractions, and features over 25 Thomas & Friends™ themed rides, perfect for families.

The family-friendly attractions include Diesel’s Locomotive Mayhem and the Sodor Classic Cars trail, as well as miniature rides such as Blue Mountain Engines and Troublesome Trucks.

Animal-lovers can enjoy a wild time at the theme park’s on-site zoo; home to over 500 different animals, from the wide-eyed lemur to the mischievous meerkat mob.

There is plenty to see and do to keep animal fans entertained, including three new enclosures for 2021 for the meerkats, tortoises and African birds.

Drayton Manor has supported the British Armed Forces with free and discounted tickets for many years.

William Bryan, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Park, said: “We’re all extremely proud to continue to show our support for the service men and women who go above and beyond for our country.

“This past year, many have had a different role to play, keeping us all safe during the coronavirus pandemic and they continue to work tirelessly to support the NHS and key workers.