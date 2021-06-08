Drayton Manor unveils new look to zoo enclosures

The all-new African Aviary at the centre of the family attraction which will showcase brilliantly colourful birds and wildflowers from Southern and Eastern Africa.

The new facilities will create enhanced habitats for animals at the Tamworth park and zoo as well as an exciting experience for visitors.

Drayton Manor Park’s 15-acre conservation zoo spent the winter months undertaking work on three different animal enclosures.

In the Reptile House, a brand-new enclosure has been introduced for the zoo’s five Radiated tortoises – a critically engaged species rescued from the illegal wildlife trade in Madagascar.

It features rocks and soil similar to that found in Southern Madagascar as well as native Malagasy plants to make the tortoises feel at home.

State-of-the-art lighting and heating also feature to replicate the tropical sun and ensure the reptile inhabitants remain healthy and active.

A new and improved Meerkat Enclosure which is home to some of the zoo’s furrier residents. Increased space has been filled with a deep sandy substrate and additional burrows to accommodate the meerkat’s digging behaviour.

The lucky meerkats are also benefiting from a new large rock pile seating area and a basking lamp so they can sunbathe in luxury all year round.

Visitors to the zoo can now benefit from a colour-schemed exhibit, improved visibility of the animals with a larger glass window panel and an area where they can meet the meerkats and feed them their favourite treats, mealworms.

The final edition is an all-new African Aviary at the centre of the family attraction which will showcase brilliantly colourful birds and wildflowers from Southern and Eastern Africa.

The new meerkat encolsure

Guests can see over thirty species of wild plants which, once matured, will give a stunning horticultural display throughout the growing season.

Amongst the plants a small collection of African birds are settling in to their new home. The zoo plans to add to the bird collection over time so it will be a hive of activity enhanced by the sound of bird song.

Chris Mitchell, Head of Zoo Operations at Drayton Manor Park, said: “Conservation is a huge part of our programme at Drayton Manor Park and we are thrilled with the three new habitats we have created which will enable us to help even more endangered species.

“We have gone to great efforts to ensure we replicate our animals’ native surroundings and are proud to support the Turtle Survival Alliance who work tirelessly to save Radiated tortoises and other species around the world.

“We have paid careful attention to the needs of our animals, whilst ensuring we offer our guests the best visitor experience possible by creating better viewing and seating areas and opportunities to learn about the animals.

“We are committed to continually improving our guest zoo experience and hope to develop more exciting animal habitats in the future.”