Half term fun at Black Country Living Museum

In Picture: Jayden Ansell 14, Beau Cooper 4, Grace Wakeman, Lesley Clark and Teddy Cooper 5 - Great Barr.

Throughout half term visitors are discovering how Black Country folk stayed playful in the past with “Loff Out Loud”, the museum’s celebration of the region’s bostin’ sense of humour.

Carnival characters King Piffle the Fifth and Balderdash the Jester are clowning around the site and there is “sensationally silly" street theatre to enjoy at Witt’s End Village.

Meanwhile there are giggles for all the family on the museum’s “rib-tickling trail”.

Tom Dipple, Programme Development Manager, at the museum said: “We’ve designed our half term theme ‘Loff out Loud’ as a celebration of Black Country humour.

“Our interpretation team have focused on what makes the sense of humour in this area unique, whether that be as a means to deal with the hardships of life or in celebrations such as carnivals.

“We’ve taken inspiration for our King and Jester characters from Smethwick Carnival of 1931, and we’re so excited for visitors to meet them and enjoy a right old loff in the past.”

The attractions have certainly been a hit. The museum is sold out until Friday, there is limited availability on Saturday and good availability on Sunday.

“Loff out Loud” runs daily from 10am to 4pm.