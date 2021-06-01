Shropshire estate hosts exhibition of lesser-known Wolverhampton artist

'The Watcher' on the lakeside walk at Dudmaston, Shropshire Anthony Twentyman art Anthony Twentyman art

‘Art Meets Nature’ celebrates the life and work of Wolverhampton painter and sculptor, Anthony Twentyman.

The winter lockdown delayed the full opening of the exhibition but gave the property’s House and Collections team a chance to uncover more about the Claverley-born artist.

In partnership with Wolverhampton Art Gallery, the exhibition invites visitors to explore Twentyman’s work inside the galleries and across the garden and grounds at the National Trust property, near Bridgnorth.

Senior collections and house officer Alexa Buffey said: “Whilst the galleries have been closed, our staff and volunteer team have been researching more about Twentyman and, excitingly, new connections and relationships have come to light in that time.

“By chance, well-known art historian, and close friend of Twentyman, Nicholas Tresilian, contacted us to find out more about the items in our collection. His memories of Twentyman and passion for his work have really helped to shape the exhibition and give us the direction we needed after months of closure.”

Nicholas Tresilian said: “I think what Dudmaston is doing for him is tremendous. [Twentyman] has always been known to a few people only. What Dudmaston is now doing is really bringing him to the world in a major and interesting way and showing what a very interesting artist he is and how extraordinarily part of the English tradition his sculpture is particularly.”

Twentyman was fascinated by texture, light and shade and natural form, and used bones, pebbles and water to inspire the shapes in his sculpture.

‘Art Meets Nature’ is now open at Dudmaston Hall. Entrance to the galleries is by timed ticket which visitors will need to collect on arrival at Dudmaston.