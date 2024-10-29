'I saw a cigarette levitate!' Locals' hair-raising stories of the supernatural in the Black Country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Halloween is fast approaching, which means the streets will soon be lined with carved pumpkins and trick-or-treaters wearing their choice of costume in hopes of being given a chocolate or sweet.

Spooky season also gives the perfect excuse for people to share their stories of the supernatural, whether it be seeing a ghost or sensing a spirit from the 'beyond'.

Among those who claim to have had encounters with the afterlife are Express & Star readers.

People in Wall Heath, Kingswinford, were readying themselves for the spooky season over the weekend

Zara K Henry described a chilling experience she had at the Greyhound and Punchbowl pub in Bilston.

Writing to Facebook, she said: "That place is haunted. [I] saw a cigarette levitate and flip over in there, and a penny rolled out of an empty room and [spin] on the floor.