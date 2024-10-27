WATCH: 'These ghost stories are very chilling' - welcome to the spooky world of Weeping Bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Since 2009, South Staffordshire author Alan Smith has been captivating audiences with annual readings of his Weeping Bank tales.

Several of his haunting stories have even been adapted and brought to the stages of Birmingham and London.

Around two years ago, Alan, who uses the pen name A.G. Smith, was joined by lifelong friend Rob Whitehouse.

Since then the world of Weeping Bank has expanded, taking in more venues across the UK as well as a headlining performance at the UK Ghost Story Festival in February this year.

“We met at college in 1992 – originally bonding over a mutual love of comedy. Our early career was centred on writing and performing sketch comedy. This grew and evolved over the intervening years,” says Rob, who manages the hectic reading tour and the Weeping Bank website and social media accounts.

“In 2022 I saw a Weeping Bank performance at Dudley Library and felt the impact of the reading and how the packed audience reacted to it.

“It was like lightning in a bottle, an experience that I knew more people needed to be made aware of,” he adds.

“It’s a joy to be working with Rob again, he has changed the game for Weeping Bank, bringing so much creativity and energy to the table,” says Alan.

Alan, whose pen name is A.G. Smith, has always been fascinated by the supernatural

Since performances at the UK Ghost Story Festival, demand for Weeping Bank readings at libraries, colleges and universities and other venues has steadily grown.

“We opened the festival online and closed it in person. It was very intimidating because my peers were sitting in the audience but it had such a fantastic reaction.

“I don’t think we’ve stopped since that festival. We have bookings through to December 2025,” says Alan, who grew up in Wordsley.

There was a time when readings only happened in the autumn, but now he is performing them throughout the year.

“People are sometimes a bit hesitant because it does sound like a strange thing to do,” explains Rob. “But if you get the atmosphere right and the lighting right, then every single person will be listening to a master storyteller tell a really haunting story.”

During the performances, which don’t include any gimmicks or music, Alan reads the stories as The Librarian of Weeping Bank village.

“It feels real and that draws people in,” says Rob.

“These ghost stories are very chilling and they stay in your head after hearing them but there’s humour and comforting moments.

“There’s no blood or guts or bad language. We do not recommend them for under-15s because they do stay with you,” explains Alan.

The friends hope encourage more people to visit their local library

He believes that part of the appeal of the events is that audiences are hearing his ghost stories for the first time.

“I also think people are enjoying being read to. People have said to us that it’s been a long time since someone has read them a story,” he says.

“There is not enough story-telling taking place so it’s good to be keeping it alive,” adds Rob.

For Alan, sharing his stories with other people is very rewarding. “I love seeing people’s reactions. Being a writer can be a lonely occupation, you might read stories out loud to yourself or if you’re feeling brave, friends or family, but telling them in front of an audience is the ultimate test.

“When you get a reaction from an audience, or the room is so quiet that you can hear a pin drop or people jump out of their seats, it’s a wonderful feeling,” he says.

They are both keen to promote libraries and hope their events will showcase what they have to offer and bring in new, regular and lapsed borrowers.

“Hopefully, people will look around during the interval and they will return as a new borrower or they might come to another event,” says Alan.

The pair are also working with the Arts Council to bring free readings to Dudley borough which includes an event at Dudley Library on December 5.

“We’re really exciting about this because it feels like we’re doing something really positive,” says Alan.

They are also getting involved in the National Literacy Trust’s Haunted Birmingham event and there will also be online Halloween Weeping Bank readings on October 29, 30 and 31.

Future performances are taking place at Perton Library on November 7; at Thimblemill Library, Sandwell, on November 12; at Bishop’s Castle Library on November 21, and at Cannock Library on November 27.

For more information about Weeping Bank or to view the full events programme, visit www.weepingbank.com