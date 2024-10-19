Bonfire Night at Himley Hall: Fireworks only display at UK's biggest council run event - here's why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual event is the biggest council-run fireworks show in the country and features a 30-minute pyrotechnics display timed to music.

The display on November 2 however will look different to previous years, as there will be no bonfire.

Dudley Council said difficulties in getting pallet wood is to blame for the lack of bonfire.

Deputy leader, Councillor Paul Bradley, said: "People are being reminded that we are not planning to hold a bonfire this year.

"This is due to difficulties in getting pallet wood over the last few years."

The popular display was the source of some backlash last year after heavy rain left the park in a muddied state.

It closed to visitors including anglers for several days whilst a major clean-up operation got underway to restore the grounds.

The local authority said this year, measures including improved drainage and trackway around the site have been put in place to prevent the same thing happening again.

Councillor Phil Atkins, Dudley Council's cabinet member for corporate strategy, said: "Our teams are working hard to aerate the grounds and improve drainage ahead of our fireworks event.

“This year, we are putting down more trackway around the site and near the markets, as this will help to reduce mud being churned up by the vehicles moving around the site.

“That said, as always, we are reminding people to choose practical footwear when attending this outdoor event.

“The council is also offering a sensory room in the hall, which is designed to offer a quiet space to children with additional needs.”

Alongside the firework display, visitors to the event can enjoy a giant funfair, live entertainment, night market, a range of food and beverages and large screens helping to bring this year's theme of 'a splash of colour' to life.

The authority has advised there is limited parking on site at Himley Hall at £10 per car on a first come-first served basis.

People can ride shuttle buses to the event which will run across the borough at £1 each way.

A limited park and ride service will also be available available at Col's car boot sale field off Botterham Lane, costing £8 per vehicle to be paid on the day by card only, with free shuttle buses running to the park

Anyone who wishes to attend the event has been reminded to buy tickets in advance by visiting himleyhallandpark.co.uk/fireworks-tickets