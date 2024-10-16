Walkers invited to light up Walsall Arboretum to raise vital funds for Acorns Children's Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Acorns Children's Hospice is calling on supporters to join its Glow Walk, which will take place on Saturday, October 26.

It will see hundreds of people complete a route at Walsall Arboretum while waving glow sticks, wearing flashing lights or showing off their brightest accessories.

The Glow Walk will return to Walsall Arboretum on October 26

The walk is being held to raise vital funds for the charity, which supports babies, children and young people across the West Midlands with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Kate Vousden, events manager at Acorns Children’s Hospice, said: "Help us illuminate Walsall Arboretum and let your support for local families glow bright.

Participants at the Glow Walk in previous years

"Not only will this be a dazzling event for all the family, by taking part you’ll be helping to shine a light and raise lifeline funds for children and their families during their darkest times."

Participants of the Glow Walk, which takes place from 5.30pm, will take on either a 2.5km or 4km route around the Black Country beauty spot, with all ages welcome.

The course is also pushchair- and wheelchair-friendly so everyone can take part.

Participants of all ages are welcome at the event

And this year there will be an extra sparkling quality as presenter of CBBC’s Saturday Mash-Up! and star of BBC's Doctors, Kia Pegg, officially opens the event.

BAFTA nominated Kia, who was recently made an ambassador for the charity, said: “I’m so looking forward to Glow Walk, it looks brilliant.

"I’ll be walking with my dog and my mum and I’ve got a basket full of stuff to wear with lights and even ultra-violet eyeliner. I’m so looking forward to meeting everyone there.

TV star Kia Pegg and her pet pooch Kermit will be joining in the fun at the event

"I went on a visit to Acorns hospice in September and was so impressed with everything the charity does, and was completely unaware of the help and support they need."

Tickets to the event cost £15 for adults, £10 for children, £3 for youngsters aged under three, and £40 for family tickets.

Everyone who signs up will receive an exclusive Glow Walk t-shirt, glow accessories and a commemorative medal for taking part.

The Glow Walk is being held to help raise vital funds for Acorns Children's Hospice

All entrants are required to raise £10 towards Acorns Children's Hospice, which requires around £30,000 each day to provide its care.

The latest fundraising effort comes after the charity launched an urgent campaign to save £2 million in government funding and said it faces the prospect of turning away a child in need for the first time in its 36-year history.

To sign up to the Glow Walk, visit acorns.org.uk/glowwalk.