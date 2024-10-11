Meet adorable bush dog pups which are the first in Dudley Zoo's history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Keepers welcomed the arrival of the four pups at the end of August, less than a year after six year-old mum, Dora, and dad, Twenké, aged two, were paired together as part of an international breeding programme.

Since they were born, the baby bush dogs have been tucked away in dens with their parents at the Castle Hill attraction.

But now, at almost seven weeks old, they are starting to explore their habitat outside to the delight of staff and visitors.

One of the pups with mum, Dora.

Zoo manager, Matt Lewis, said: "We are thrilled with the arrival of pups so soon after welcoming Dora and Twenké to Dudley Zoo.

"They obviously felt very settled in their new habitat, which was purpose built for them last year and includes lots of off-show den space as well as outdoor burrows and tunnels – which they are currently busy carrying their new offspring between.

At seven weeks old, the pups have started to explore their new habitat

"They are doing fantastically well as first time parents and are both caring for the youngsters, whose arrival has boosted the species’ dwindling numbers."

Bush dogs are listed as 'near threatened' on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List due to habitat loss in their native South America.

They are a social species, living in family groups of up to 12 members, with an alpha breeding pair heading the pack.