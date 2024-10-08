From school plays to Coronation Street cobbles - Bridgnorth actor is new soap villain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Harry Lowbridge, a former pupil at Bridgnorth Endowed School, will play Logan Radcliffe, older brother of Mason Radcliffe, in the long-running ITV soap.

His character has been previously mentioned as having a "violent temper", with storylines expected to include violence in the Radcliffe household.

Harry's first episode will air this Friday, October 11.

The actor, who has also performed with the Central Youth Theatre in Wolverhampton, announced his casting on his Instagram page, saying: "I will be joining Coronation Street as Logan Radcliffe!

Shropshire's Harry Lowbridge will be Coronation's Street's newest villain, Logan Radcliffe. Picture: ITV

"Super grateful for this opportunity. Let's see what he has in store for little bro Mason! Time to cause some chaos. Logan's coming."

Pride was also shared from Bridgnorth Endowed School.

Corrie's new bad boy Harry Lowbridge, back row, second from left, with his Peter Pan cast mates at Bridgnorth Endowed School back in 2014. Back from left are Anna Atkin-Willoughby, Harry, David Lewis, Joseph Dodd, Josie Bradford and Callum Haden. ront from left: Amy Phipps, Lydia Jackson, Dean Burke and Owen Wilson-Brown

"Excitement is in the air as we count down to Friday's episode of Coronation Street with ex-student Harry Lowbridge making his first appearance as the new villain on the Weatherfield cobbles," the school said on social media.

"Huge congratulations to Harry, who took to the stage at BES and played Peter Pan amongst other roles in some of our annual school productions."