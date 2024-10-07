Birmingham set to welcome Mind Body Spirit Festival

The festival has been carefully curated to meet the unique needs of those seeking a deeper understanding of themselves and their lives.

With Christmas approaching, the Wellbeing Market offers an eclectic and colourful collection of over 125 ‘not on the high street’ brands – to pick up beautiful gifts for loved ones – including crystals, organic beauty products, yoga supplies and essential oils.

In addition, this year’s festival has seven stages, a packed schedule of workshops, soundbaths, breathwork and ceremonies galore.

With over 111 free sessions designed to inspire, empower, and connect, attendees can explore and immerse themselves in topics that resonate deeply with their personal journeys.

This year's line-up features more than 100 inspiring speakers and workshops led by some of the most inspiring voices in the MBS space; including actress and meditation coach Maude Hirst, kindness scientist Dr David Hamilton, medicine woman Beata Alfodi, psychologists Dr Lalitaa Suglani, and Robert Holden. The festival wouldn't be complete without a sprinkling of magic and joy with sessions from joyologist Donna Easton, fairy whisperer Karen Kay, angel communicator Stewart Pearce and crystal healer Katie-Jane Wright.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit mindbodyspiritfestival.co.uk/birmingham

Tickets start from £14, plus booking fees.