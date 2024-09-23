It's Sir Scare Starmer... PM mocked by UK's biggest scarecrow festival
Sir Keir Starmer is mocked by the UK's biggest scarecrow festival as villagers crafted a life-like effigy of the new PM in a suit stuffed with premier league tickets.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cheeky villagers in Belbroughton, Worcestershire, even dressed the PM's scarecrow with glasses in a nod to the intense scrutiny of Sir Keir and his wife Victoria for accepting donations.
Donning a blue suit and burgundy tie, the entry features a rake for a head and trowel hands, complete with a premier league ticket in his upper pocket.
The entry also poked fun at the Labour leader's pre-election slogan with a sign that reads: "My dad was a toolmaker. I am a tool... maker's son."
Sir Keir has been found to have declared more freebies than any other MP, with gifts, benefits and hospitality topping £100,000 since December 2019.
Donations from Labour life peer Lord Waheed Alli included clothes, Arsenal matches and a Taylor Swift concert.
Elsewhere at the the scarecrow festival was an effigy of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator sporting a blowup machine gun.
The festival sees locals creating their favourite pop-culture figures out of straw, attracting over 30,000 spectators a year.
Harry Potter fans posed with the young wizard as he cast his 'expecto patronum' charm to create his ghostly stag.
Meanwhile, children reacted to a giant straw shark leaping out of the garden of one crafty neighbour's home.
Pop icon Dolly Parton, former PM Winston Churchill and theoretical physicist Albert Einstein were also spotted around the village.
The festival was found by children's author Steve Haywood in 1996 and is held every September.