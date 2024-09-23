It's Sir Scare Starmer... PM mocked by UK's biggest scarecrow festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cheeky villagers in Belbroughton, Worcestershire, even dressed the PM's scarecrow with glasses in a nod to the intense scrutiny of Sir Keir and his wife Victoria for accepting donations.

The scarecrow inspired by Sir Keir Starmer

Donning a blue suit and burgundy tie, the entry features a rake for a head and trowel hands, complete with a premier league ticket in his upper pocket.

The entry also poked fun at the Labour leader's pre-election slogan with a sign that reads: "My dad was a toolmaker. I am a tool... maker's son."

A Fawlty Towers scarecrow at the Belbroughton Scarerow Festival

Sir Keir has been found to have declared more freebies than any other MP, with gifts, benefits and hospitality topping £100,000 since December 2019.

Donations from Labour life peer Lord Waheed Alli included clothes, Arsenal matches and a Taylor Swift concert.

A gingerbread man scarecrow at the festival

Elsewhere at the the scarecrow festival was an effigy of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator sporting a blowup machine gun.

An Arnold Schwarzenegger scarecrow

The festival sees locals creating their favourite pop-culture figures out of straw, attracting over 30,000 spectators a year.

Harry Potter fans posed with the young wizard as he cast his 'expecto patronum' charm to create his ghostly stag.

A Harry Potter themed scarecrow display by Matthew, Theo and Ottilie with parents Anya and Dario Sanchez and neighbour Stuart

Meanwhile, children reacted to a giant straw shark leaping out of the garden of one crafty neighbour's home.

A giant shark scaregrow provided the scare-factor at the festival

Pop icon Dolly Parton, former PM Winston Churchill and theoretical physicist Albert Einstein were also spotted around the village.

Marie Curie, Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein scarecrows at the festival

The festival was found by children's author Steve Haywood in 1996 and is held every September.