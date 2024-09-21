'It’s fantastic' Wolverhampton University name now featured on iconic Midlands’ entertainment venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Since re-opening in May last year, the leading entertainment venue has hosted world-class musicians including Blur, McFly, Sugababes and Robert Plant. Upcoming events at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls include Paul Weller, Dizzee Rascal, Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan,

Formerly known as The Halls, the venue sits at the heart of Wolverhampton’s artistic landscape, bringing live entertainment to the local community for more than 85 years. The University will use the partnership to further enhance the experience of both its students and staff.

Development programme and training opportunities will be the 'cornerstone' of the partnership providing real life industry experience for its students, and, with graduations having taken place at the venue recently, graduates from the University of Wolverhampton had the opportunity to walk on the famous stage.

Through the partnership, live entertainment lovers amongst students and staff will have access to a 24-hour pre-sale period for shows, giving them early access to tickets for their favourite artists.

Image: Universiry of Wolverhampton

Professor Prashant Pillai, Pro-Vice Chancellor at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “We’re excited to partner with such an iconic entertainment venue that attracts high-profile artists, speakers and visitors to the city, further enriching the cultural and economic landscape of Wolverhampton and its night-time economy.

“The naming rights sponsorship is really helping to raise the profile and brand of the University both locally and further afield and is really putting Wolverhampton back on the international map.”

Steve Homer, CEO at AEG Presents UK, added: “It’s fantastic to collaborate with the University to elevate the venue to the local community and provide opportunities for their students and staff. Since opening over a year ago, we’ve hosted a range of world-class artists and we’re excited to see how the partnership develops over the years.”