'Impressive' £10k philately collection showcasing 150 years of British stamps to go under the hammer

Estimated at £10,000 to £12,000 and painstakingly presented across six volumes, the archive spans from 1840 to 1990.

It will be sold at The Tamworth Auction Rooms, Church Street, in the Collectors Sale on Wednesday, September 25, starting at 9.30am.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ philately expert Phil Ives said: “This is a very impressive lifelong accumulation consigned by a client in their 90s from the West Midlands.

“It is a really lovely GB collection across six volumes including 15 Penny Blacks chosen for their quality.

“Other highlights are line engraved Penny Reds complete to plate numbers 224 (mint) and 225 (used) and two 1929 Postal Union Congress £1 stamps, one mint and one used.

“It is a really comprehensive collection but the key thing for me is the condition.

“The vendor has been really selective with their purchases and has gone for the best and it does reflect well.”

The catalogue will be live online a week before the auction and can be viewed via www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.

Viewing in person takes place at The Tamworth Auction Rooms on Tuesday, September 24, from 10am-4pm.

Free valuations of stamps at other items at the Grade II listed town centre building can be booked by emailing tamworth@richardwinterton.co.uk or telephoning 01827 217746.