Birmingham's biggest free Diwali celebration set to come to Smethwick park

There will be entertainment from live performances to a fire and light show when the celebratory event makes its way to Victoria Park in October.

DJ Ferenzi dancers at Sandwell and Birmingham Mela in July

Attendees can also spend their cash at the shopping bazaar, dine on the food offerings and watch the sky light up with fireworks.

The Birmingham Mela is an artistically led celebration of Asian culture and creativity, drawing inspiration from South Asia.

And Victoria Park is no stranger to hosting the celebrations, with the latest event having taken place in July, attracting thousands .

MC and Singer Manny Khaila at Sandwell and Birmingham Mela in July

It was dubbed the UK’s biggest mela and saw dozens of the biggest names in the South Asian arts take to the stage, including singers Sunanda Sharma and Harshdeep Kaur, Yasir Hussain and singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa.

The upcoming Diwali Mela event will be held on October 20 and will run from 1pm to 8pm.