Resorts World Arena at the NEC in Birmingham announces a new name

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As part of the rebrand, the 15,700-capacity arena will be getting an updated look which will be in progress until November 1.

For the latest news and event listings, you can now visit the bp pulse LIVE website – bppulselive.co.uk

How the arena will look with its new branding

The name change is part of a new sponsorship agreement between the NEC Group and bp pulse, one of the UK’s leading rapid and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging networks.

Bp pulse aims to make bp pulse LIVE a top choice for EV drivers attending events.

The bp pulse Gigahub – one of the UK’s largest public EV charging hubs with 180 charging bays – is located nearby so concertgoers can recharge their EVs before or during an event.

The arena hosts more than 100 shows per year, including music, sport, comedy and family events.