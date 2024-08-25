Sun comes out for Walsall Pride as it returns for twelfth year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Almost 3,000 people turned out to the event at the Walsall Arboretum Extension on Saturday as it made its return for a twelfth year.

Former X-Factor contestant Karen Harding took centre stage as the headline act, whilst a dance arena and fair rides also provided entertainment.

The sun was shining at the pride event on Saturday. Picture: GingerSnap Photography

There was a range of food offerings and refreshments to choose from at the event – which ran from midday to 7pm – as well as an ice cream van for those after a sweet treat.

And there was something for the youngsters too, with face painting and bouncy castles on offer.

Performers took to the stage at the pride event. Picture: GingerSnap Photography

Zac Humpage, who organised the day alongside Matthew Higgins, Matthew Harper as part of the Walsall Pride Charity Committee, said numbers were up this year despite the wet weather in the morning.

Speaking on the afternoon of the event, the 47-year-old said: "It is great, the sun is shining, it is a lovely atmosphere. We had a fair going this year, activities for the children – there is lots of family fun.

Organisers Zac Humpage and Matthew Higgins at the annual Walsall Pride event

"We have just about beat last year on numbers. We weren't very optimistic with the poor weather forecast all week but a lot of ticket sales happened on the day."

Zac said plans are already in motion for next year's pride event in the town which will return on the August bank-holiday weekend.