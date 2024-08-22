Express & Star readers support swimming star Ellie Simmonds over self worth struggles

The veteran swimmer grew up in Aldridge and won a total of eight Paralympic medals – including two golds when she was just 13 in the Beijing Games in 2008.

The 29-year-old will be commentating on Channel 4 from August 28 after overcoming a period of not "feeling good enough".

Ellie Simmonds competing at the Rio Games in 2016. Photo credit: PA

Now wellwishers have come out in support in a series of posts on the Facebook social media network. Among them Sharon Bartlett posted: "Lovely Ellie, loved watching her swimming in the Paralympic such an inspiration to others.

"Never doubt yourself gorgeous beautiful girl. You are amazing.

"Good luck you won't need it though you will just shine."

Kim Suzanne Adams posted: "Go Ellie - you are the best and one of us Aldridge people."

Ellie Simmonds, aged 13, receiving a Walsall Council award on her gold medal winning return from Beijing in 2008.

Ian Pitt, of Penkridge, advised Ellie that she may be feeling a touch of "imposter syndrome" which is a behavioural phenomenon described as self-doubt of intellect, skills, or accomplishments among high-achieving individuals.

"It's quite normal and common. You’re doing a great job," he posted.

Tina Carpenter, of Wolverhampton, posted: "Don't doubt yourself ever!!

"You have done things and reached goals others can only dream about. You should be so proud.

"You represented our country! Won top awards! Conducted yourself with dignity at all times.

"Your family must want to shout it from the rooftops what a winner you are!! Your smile is the best."

Philip Watkin posted: "Go for it Ellie. You will be great on TV."

Lynne Shepherd posted: "Go Girl. You will be great. Such a lovely personality which shines through xx."

Andrew Brown posted: "I thought she did great covering the Olympics."

Christine Roberts posted: "Ellie you're a beautiful girl!.A fabulous swimmer and an all-round entertainer! You have got a great personality! What else do you want xx Go get em' girl!!!"

In 2008 Ellie Simmonds promotes the free swimming sessions at Walsall Gala Baths.

She attended Cooper and Jordan CE Primary School and Aldridge School before moving to Swansea to train.

As a youngster she competed for Boldmere Swimming Club in Sutton Coldfield and took part in many different sports at the National Dwarf Games which were held at a various stadiums including in the West Midlands.