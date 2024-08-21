101 Dalmatians The Musical melting hearts at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Pop royalty Faye Tozer - of Steps fame - is front and centre as Cruella De Vil, but it is the backing cast that is the true heartbeat.

Tozer is leaned on heavily to deliver a fantastic vocal performance throughout - as you would expect from someone who has sold 25 million records worldwide and has vast experience on stage.

Not only that, she plays one of the great villainous characters of all time to perfection for this version of the 1956 Dodie Smith classic tale that walks the tightrope of attempting to be equal parts heartfelt and funny.

It doesn't always achieve it, sometimes veering too sharply between the serious and the hilarious, but once it becomes clear that some of the puppet scenes are being played for laughs, the puppeteers melt away and you are focused on the adventures of Pongo, Perdi and their vast dalmatian pack.

It is those puppeteers, the majority of whom make up the ensemble, who have this production running as slick as it does, with seamless scene changes helped by clever set design - transporting you from the home of dalmatian lovers Tom and Danielle to the lair of Cruella and back again in the blink of an eye.

The very funny Samuel Thomas plays Tom with more than a touch of comedy great Lee Evans, while Emmerdale actress Jessie Elland - who was Chloe Harris on the ITV soap - has clearly settled into her role as Danielle on what is her professional musical theatre debut. More awaits her in the future should she decide to do so.

Linford Johnson and Emma Thornett lead the puppetry superbly as Pongo and Perdi, while Charles Brunton and Danny Hendrix are your classic comedy goofballs.

And while all the songs are excellent, and none outstay their welcome, all this is really lacking is a tune that you sing in the car on the way home, something to get its hook into you like a classic 90s Steps song does.

Where other musical productions have used well-known songs, 101 Dalmatians relies on original songs.

Perhaps a "Cruella De Vil" from the 1961 Disney film would leave you singing on the way home. Well, it's what we were singing anyway after seeking it out on Spotify in the car!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which comes to the Grand next March, is helped by the use of Candy Man and Pure Imagination, for example.

But still, this wonderful family musical splits a few sides and melts a few hearts along the way - and look out for the surprise guest at the finish!

- 101 Dalmatians the Musical continues its run at The Grand up to and including Saturday.

Tickets are available through grandtheatre.co.uk