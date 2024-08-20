36 real ales at Sedgley festival

The two-day festival, run by a team from First Sedgley Scout Group, takes place on September 27 and 28.

There will also be 10 ciders and a gin and rum bar with six bands performing over the two days in a marquee set up at the scout groups' Jubilee Hall headquarters off Ladies Walk.

Doors open at 5pm on the Friday and 12 noon on the Saturday with closing at 11pm each day.

The organisers are still looking for businesses to sponsor the casks and new sponsors this year include Dudley-based Thomas Dudley.

They can call 07795 370712 to find out more.

Admission will be £15 including £10 of drink vouchers.

The festival, which was first held in 2013, raises funds for the scout group and charities including Children in Need.