Aston-born Ozzy, and his wife Sharon have been living across the pond - in Las Angeles - for the last two decades, but admitted two years ago that they were dreaming of jetting back to Blighty.

Now in their seventies, with both kids grown up and established in the land of celebrity themselves, they spoke openly about the key reason they're yet to land back in the West Midlands but how determined they remain to make it happen.

During the most recent episode of their podcast, the Osbournes Podcast, Sharon revealed that Ozzy's health problems are the main reason why they can't make the journey, with Sharon, 71, saying that 'It just seems that every time we're set to go, something happens with Ozzy's health'.

The legendary music star admitted that he had been through multiple surgeries in the last few years

But straight after, she said: "We'll get there.

"We want to go back so bad, but we'll get there. Won't we, Ozzy?"

To which Ozzy replies: "Yeah, we will."

The question was asked by a listener on the show, followed by 75-year-old Ozzy said they're 'trying to get on a flight' which was when Sharon jumped in to clarify the issues they've faced trying to get back.

But it's not the only reason both he and his TV star wife want to escape the States, also citing the U.S.'s fraught political environment and gun violence and other reasons for his recent desire to depart.

"Everything's f***ing ridiculous there," he told The Observer, in an interview in August 2022, when he first proclaimed his desire to go back to Britain. "I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert. It's f***ing crazy."

"I don't want to die in America," Ozzy added. Referring to a famous cemetery in Los Angeles, he went on: "I don't want to be buried in f***ing Forest Lawn. I'm English. I want to be back. It's just time for me to come home."

Sharon agreed, she said: "America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

The power couple have been married for forty years, Ozzy was born in Marston Green, West Midlands, in December 1948, while Sharon was born in Brixton, London, in October 1952.

Ozzy’s health issues began shortly after their move to the US when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003.

Also on his podcast, in January of this year, he revealed that he’s had 'seven surgeries in the past five years' including his fourth spinal surgery in September, 2023.

The rockstar also continues to see doctors to treat symptoms of Parkinson’s disease - a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, according to the NHS.

The main symptoms of Parkinson's disease are involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, slow movement and stiff and inflexible muscles.