The highly anticipated new family lift and launch will be dubbed Gold Rush and form part of the Wild West-themed land, Frontier Falls, which opened this spring.

Raring to provide plenty of thrilling fun for all, the new coaster is set to be ready to ride this summer.

Designed to seamlessly suit its new home, Frontier Falls, riders should be ready to board the gold train as the Western-themed land comes to life, taking visitors on an unforgettable journey.

The new action-packed attraction is set to excite ride enthusiasts as the world’s first-ever roller coaster with two unique multi-directional experiences.

Riders will be in for double the fun, not knowing which route they’ll take once they’re buckled in, adding an element of surprise with each ride.

The Gold Rush ride is predicted to be loved by adrenaline junkies, as it’s the first coaster in the UK which features a backward launch into an outdoor gravity track.

With over a two-minute ride time, park fans are guaranteed excitement, on the longest track length for a family coaster in the UK

Younger thrill-seekers can also experience the Gold Rush, as the seat and bar lap restraints are suitable for children, thanks to the minimum height requirement of 1m.

Victoria Lynn, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Resort, said: “We’ve been so excited to share the full extent of our new Wild West-themed land since the opening of Frontier Falls this spring.

"The arrival of Gold Rush plays a key part in our biggest year yet, promising a unique experience unlike anything our guests have experienced before. We can’t wait to see what our visitors think of it this summer!”

