Watch as Olly Murs rocks Cannock Chase as thousands of revellers soak up festival

Thousands of Olly Murs fans flocked to the see the pop star perform at Forest Live at Cannock Chase last night.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published
Last updated
Olly Murs performs on the final night of Forest Live on Cannock Chase

He was the headline act at the music summer festival that also saw The Charlatans, Johnny Marr and Anne-Marie among others take the stage earlier this week.

Forest Live Cannock Chase festival is held to support Forestry England and its efforts to nurture the attraction for future generations.

See photos from the gig below. Can you spot yourself?

Olly Murs performing at at Forest Live on Cannock Chase
Olly Murs
Olly Murs performs on the final night of Forest Live on Cannock Chase
Olly Murs
Olly Murs
