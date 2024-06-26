Studio 61's new scientific-themed production

An Experiment with an Air Pump is a piece by English playwright, Shelagh Stephenson, set in 1799 and then moving 200 years into the future to 1999 – in both cases the end of a century and the start of a new era.

In 1799 a house buzzes with scientific experiments, furtive romance and farcical amateur dramatics, Meanwhile in 1999 we are transported to a world of scientific chaos, cloning and genetic engineering, but the cellar of the house reveals a dark secret hidden for two centuries.

The play also depicts the stereotypes of women in science and the ethics of using human life for scientific research and advancement.

Director Jane Fosbrook and her cast of nine local actors will be performing the play at Newhampton Arts Centre in Dunkley Street from Wednesday, June 26 to Friday, June 28, with performances at 7.30pm.

Tickets are just £10 each and you can book online at newhamptonarts.co.uk or by calling 01902 572090.