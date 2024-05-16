Disney on Ice skates back into Birmingham

The show features new and classic tales and world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and up-close character interactions.

The production will skate into Birmingham’s Utilita Arena from October 30 until November 10.

Priority customers can take advantage of the pre-sale from today to get their hands on the best seats by heading to prioritycustomer.co.uk to sign up.

Tickets then go on general sale on May 24 from disneyonice.co.uk.

This year's show will include the Disney and Pixar adventures of Mary Poppins Returns, Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2, The Lion King, Aladdin, Moana, and Frozen all in one ice show.

Behind the scenes, is a team of choreographers and set and costume designers who create 103 props and 275 different costumes, which is all transported in 17 trucks from city to city, taking approximately 14 hours to set up.