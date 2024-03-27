Twycross Zoo begins Easter fun and offers extra-special deal for visitors

From now until April 14, visitors to the zoo can join the 'Zoo Crew' and take part in the attractions first 'Zoodunnit' mystery. As part of the Zoo Crew experience, children will be able to put their detective skills to the test and help Twycross Zoo solve the mystery of the missing parrot eggs.

After arriving at the zoo, visitors will be greeted by the zoo's rangers who will set the scene of the mystery – a rare set of eggs that have gone missing from the Ecuadorian Amazon parrot habitat.

Once equipped with a map and activity book, little detectives will set off on an adventure around various areas of the zoo to learn more about its animals and zookeepers, collect clues and eliminate suspects along the way.

The experience will allow children to "unleash their inner explorer, learn fun facts about animals across the zoo, and earn themselves a Daring Detective Badge" to take home.

There will also be series of secret eggs hidden across the zoo which can be redeemed for prizes such as chocolate eggs, plush toys and VIP family membership upgrades.

Twycross Zoo will also be welcoming Louie and Luna, two life-size, animatronic orangutan characters to the zoo, with rangers who will share facts about the species.

All of the Easter activities are included in the standard price of entry to the zoo, which has introduced an extra deal which allows visitors to pay for a day and visit for free 12 months.

Tickets and more information can be found at twycrosszoo.org.