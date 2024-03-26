Former Cadbury worker from Willenhall shares her memories as 200th anniversary nears

Anne Russel, a resident at Willow Rose, Willenhall, revealed her enjoyment of wrapping the iconic chocolate bars during her time in the Bournville factory.

She said: “The best part was that we were able to eat as much chocolate as we wanted –- although, after a while, you definitely ate less. I'd agree that there can be too much of a good thing in this cas!."

Willow Rose is part of the Macc Care Group, which also runs Dora Rose in Milford, near Stafford, which saw its residents get in on the Cadbury birthday celebrations – crafting cornflake and rice crispie cakes that stirred up decades of cherished memories from their combined 618 years.

Shelly-Ann Trotman, home manager at Willow Rose, said: "At Macc Care, we understand the importance of fostering a sense of community and preserving cherished memories for our residents. The Cadbury 200th birthday celebrations provided a perfect opportunity for us to engage in an activity that not only delighted the senses but also brought smiles and warmth to our residents' hearts.

“Cadbury is such an iconic local brand and to have a direct link through Anne brought a special touch to the occasion. Shared memories and experiences are such a great way of bringing our community together and strengthening relationships between the residents as well as the staff."

Macc Care is committed to delivering comprehensive care that fosters the well-being of its residents, addressing their mind, body, and spirit. With a strong dedication to innovation, the group continuously explores novel approaches to enhance the lives of older adults, crafting meaningful experiences that cultivate joy and satisfaction.