'Angels' ready to hit the streets for new Walsall Easter Festival

The inaugural Walsall Easter Festival will follow hot on the heels of the town centre's popular Walking the Way of the Cross procession at midday in Lower Hall Lane near the market.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/k1nLumHrm6pq2HAhL0S

Organised by Christian church network Love Walsall the new event will pick up where the procession ends the story of Jesus of Nazareth, by exploring what happens after his death and the reason for Easter Sunday celebrations as told in the good book.

The event was the brainchild of Baptist minister Rev Esther Gladwish, of the network, as a means of expanding the town's appeal to visitors working in partnership with businesses and churches.

"This is a brand new festival aimed at extending the church community's traditional Good Friday witness in Walsall town centre which tells the story up to the death of Jesus.

"Straight after the Walking the Way of the Cross event, the Walsall Easter Festival aims to pick up the rest of the Easter story celebrating the resurrection of Jesus three days after his execution at the hands of the Romans.

The new Good Friday festival will start at the end of the Walking the Way of the Cross pictured in 2022

"We're doing this because times have changed and many people are unaware of the true meaning of Easter.

"There will be street entertainers, a gospel choir, bands, drama performances, children's crafts, a street evangelism team and a prayer team. This is a public celebration.

"Everyone is welcome to join in and we're looking forward to seeing Christians and meeting non-Christians who are more than welcome to watch and or join in as we share the hope of the gospel story," she says.

The new festival in Lower Hall Lane will follow immediately after the Walking the Way service from approximately midday-3pm.

More details are available via email to info@loveblackcountry.co.uk