Spain travel warning: UK tourists issued holiday warning as ten more beaches in Spain impose ban affecting holidaymakers

Ten more beaches in Spain have imposed a ban that will impact holidaymakers this summer. The beaches have joined a growing campaign and banned people from smoking on their shores.

Spain now has 50 smoke-free beaches in the Balearics alone. The three major holiday islands of Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza are cracking down on the unhealthy habit with signs being placed on beaches across the coast.

Tourists and locals alike will have to follow the rules. According to the Spanish press the aim of the campaign is to prevent smoking in natural spaces, promote healthy habits and clamp down on litter caused by discarded cigarette butts.

Beaches of Muro near Alcudia in north east Mallorca and Port de Sant Miquel in Ibiza are the latest to impose the ban. Other municipalities that are not yet part of the initiative have also been encouraged to join.

Smoking is already prohibited on hundreds of beaches across Spain. Last summer Barcelona outlawed smoking on its beaches following a successful trial in 2021. Beach-goers including UK tourists who break the rule face fines of up to €2,000.

Last month, Spain's Medical Association released a document containing 20 new anti-smoking measures aimed towards tackling smoking and vaping in shared public spaces including beaches, restaurant terraces and queues. The proposal included recommendations to ban flavoured tobacco and vapes and upping the price of tobacco products.

It comes after UK holidaymakers have been warned of a lesser known seven-hour beach rule in Spain that could lead to a £1,000 fine. According to BenidormSeriously, tourists found on Benidorm's beaches or swimming in the sea between midnight and 7am can be fined between 750 and 1,200 euros - roughly up to £1,027.

The Health Plan Spain magazine states that these time restrictions on Benidorm's beaches are for safety reasons and to allow for beach cleaning. Most beaches in Benidorm have signs informing visitors what they can and cannot do. There are other rules in the area too such as you can't put down parasols or towels to save a spot for later - if you do, it could cost you 150 euros. Playing ball games outside of the special areas is also not allowed.